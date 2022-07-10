OUR OPINION: State commits error with Field of Dreams funding

They may come if you build it, but that doesn’t mean anyone is going to air it.

That’s the problem behind “Field of Dreams,” a television series based on the 1989 Kevin Costner movie.

Slated to shoot in Iowa, the series was awarded $6 million from a new state tourism program called Destination Iowa. Afterwards, officials with the NBC streaming service Peacock said they decided to pass on the project, leaving it without a home. Field of Dream producers said they would look for another broadcast partner.

State officials emphasized Destination Iowa funds would remain in play – even without a replacement.

The real question, of course: Why did Iowa get involved in the first place? With a distributor like Peacock, they easily could have found money elsewhere.

Was someone in state government eager to get back in the movie-making business? Or did they really think a TV series would enhance Iowa’s tourism program?

Those who don’t remember history may be doomed to repeat it. Doesn’t anyone remember the trouble the former Iowa’s Film Office had several decades ago? The fraud and abuse in Iowa’s tax credit program for movies was rampant. Approximately $26 million in improperly used credits was identified. At least a half dozen people were convicted of fraud or theft.

So what would be the benefit of the state getting back in that business?

The series will be shot in various Iowa locations, but it’s not as if tourists could drop in on a set and watch what’s going on.

If it’s the values batted around in the film, you could easily visit the real movie site near Dyersville – and watch a game at the nearby park. There really isn’t a need for another “Field of Dreams” promotion.

Then, too, if state officials were eager to get behind filmmaking in Iowa, why didn’t they give money to residents already making films in the state? An Iowa film showcase – perhaps on IowaPBS – could attract attention and support the state.

Broadway has a revival of “The Music Man” and it didn’t require state subsidies. There’s an upcoming series based on “A League of Their Own” and it found funding.

As thrilling as “Is this heaven?” may have been to hear, we shouldn’t still rely on a 30-year-old catchphrase to jumpstart tourism.