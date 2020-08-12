OUR OPINION: Sturgis rally shouldn't have happened this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, the U.S. topped five million cases of the coronavirus (as of Tuesday, the death toll was more than 163,000). To put in perspective the pace at which positive cases have increased, consider: It took the country 99 days to reach one million, 43 days to reach two million, 28 days to reach three million, 15 days to reach four million and 17 days to reach five million.

In response, public events involving big crowds have been cancelled or postponed across the country - the college football season may be next. The virus is forcing dramatic changes to this summer's political conventions and will impact how votes are cast in November's election. Most of us have made adjustments in the way we live our daily lives and operate our businesses. This month, states and communities grapple with decisions about reopening K-12 schools and holding classes on college campuses. Health officials and responsible federal, state and local government leaders continue to preach the need for social distancing and face mask use.