OUR OPINION: Sturgis rally shouldn't have happened this year

On Sunday, the U.S. topped five million cases of the coronavirus (as of Tuesday, the death toll was more than 163,000). To put in perspective the pace at which positive cases have increased, consider: It took the country 99 days to reach one million, 43 days to reach two million, 28 days to reach three million, 15 days to reach four million and 17 days to reach five million.
In response, public events involving big crowds have been cancelled or postponed across the country - the college football season may be next. The virus is forcing dramatic changes to this summer's political conventions and will impact how votes are cast in November's election. Most of us have made adjustments in the way we live our daily lives and operate our businesses. This month, states and communities grapple with decisions about reopening K-12 schools and holding classes on college campuses. Health officials and responsible federal, state and local government leaders continue to preach the need for social distancing and face mask use.
In Sturgis, though, the party goes on this week as hundreds of thousands of celebrants from across the country descend on the South Dakota community of 7,000 residents for the 80th annual motorcycle rally. When the fun ends, of course, the throngs of maskless rallygoers squeezed together into every nook and cranny of this Petri dish will return to their homes across South Dakota and America, some (many?) of them possibly accompanied by COVID-19.
Giving your blessing to this kind of mass gathering in the middle of our country’s health emergency in violation of every warning and recommendation shared by the nation's foremost experts amounts to an irresponsible lack of leadership.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her state was proud to host the event. What she should have said was her state was proud to, in the name of the greater good during the pandemic, put public health ahead of this event's economic impact and coordinated with local leaders in Sturgis on cancellation of the rally for this one year.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
