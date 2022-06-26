OUR OPINION: Summer reasons for thumbs up, down

Thumbs down –

To Sioux City’s crumbling infrastructure. A 110-year-old water main broke on Pierce Street Tuesday causing damage -- again -- to both the Orpheum Theatre and the city’s Wilber Aalfs Public Library. It was the third such water main break in the vicinity in the past year. Bottom line: Fix it.

To this summer’s dry, rain-free weather. According to Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, almost all of Northwest Iowa is under its 30-day average for rainfall and most of Woodbury County is 2.25-3 inches below its 30-day average of rainfall for the week ending June 23. Please send rain.

Thumbs up –

To Saturday in the Park. With no pipes to burst, Saturday’s big festival should be one worth seeing. Slated to start at noon at Grandview Park, the 2022 festival features The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Fette Wap and more music,arts and food than you can shake a grilled turkey leg at.

To the city for having a normal number of municipal swimming pool lifeguards this season. A pay raise helped the situation, but it was necessary to maintain what we believe is an essential summer recreation amenity.

To the boys and girls of summer slugging it out on hot, dusty ballfields. And, a big thumbs up the Sioux City Fastpitch Softball Association for restoring Sioux City’s Historic Hubbard Park ball field. The once-glorious fastpitch diamond had been on its heels for several years, but is now fairly bustling with activity including sanctioned high-school ball games.

