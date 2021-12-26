OUR OPINION: Take part in the Little Yellow Dog tradition to benefit the Goodfellow charity

If you want to feel the spirit of Christmas, come to the Ho-Chunk Centre at noon Saturday.

There, at the annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, you’ll see Siouxlanders open their hearts and give to help those who aren’t as fortunate. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic prevented residents from gathering, so the event had to be held virtually. It still produced amazing results (Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd, brought $17,000 and a matching contribution in memory of Fred Wells) and prompted others to help Mr. Goodfellow Charities.

What listeners didn’t get, though, was the excitement that comes from hearing the All-America Concert Band heralding the start of the season and the spirited bidding that lasts nearly an hour. When auctioneer Bruce Brock said, “Make it rain,” checks and cash didn’t drop down from the second floor of the center. Hundreds of attendees didn’t spontaneously applaud.

This year, however, that thrill will return. Open to everyone, the auction will bring back those sights and sounds residents have embraced for decades.

This year’s Little Yellow Dog – Yukon – is poised to find a new family and help one of the oldest nonprofits in the region.

Mr. Goodfellow Charities goes back more than 100 years; the Little Yellow Dog Auction notes its 85th anniversary this year. And it all started with a Sioux City Journal reporter who saw a boy and girl looking into a department store window, realizing they wouldn’t be able to have the kind of Christmas others might get.

The reporter shared his story with readers, hoping he could collect money to help underprivileged children. The Journal pitch took hold and the fundraiser started. To boost the money raised, two KSCJ on-air personalities suggested selling a dog on the radio. The two got a shelter dog and sold him for $25. From there, the auction concept mushroomed. In 2011, $45,000 was paid for Stoney, a yellow Lab who has the distinction of being the most expensive Little Yellow Dog in history.

If you’ve paid attention to the front page feature about the charity, you know that Mr. Goodfellow isn’t near its $135,000 goal. That’s the amount needed this year to buy toys and books for children. Saturday’s dog sale will help, but it won’t end the drive for donations. That’s why it’s important to business and individuals to give.

If you’re able to contribute – no matter how big or small – you can make a difference.

In a year when families worried about lost income, they’re going to need the Goodfellow Charities to make the season bright.

What’s particularly gratifying is the charity is just as old-school as it always was. It doesn’t have a paid staff or overhead expenses. It’s run by volunteers and funded through donations. If you give a dollar, you can be sure it’s going to be used for the children.

Come to the Ho-Chunk Centre Saturday and you might just be moved to become part of the tradition.

The joy of giving awaits.

