OUR OPINION: Taking the COVID-19 vaccine as simple as it gets

Should you get a COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes.

Because elected officials didn’t put widespread testing into place early into the pandemic, because mask mandates (and participation) have fallen on deaf ears and because our health care providers have been pushed to the brink, we haven’t stopped the virus.

As winter arrives, it’s inevitable we’ll be spending more time indoors and, yes, more will get sick.

Taking the vaccine – which should slow the devastation – is about as simple as it’s going to get.

Like the flu shot (which most are encouraged to take each year), a COVID-19 vaccination won’t promise you won’t get it, but it should lessen the virus’ effects and help hospitals decrease its COVID-19-related numbers. More important, it could help protect those around you with compromised immune systems.

Medical experts say the quick rollout may be troubling to some, but it provides a glimmer of hope to those on the front lines. Among those earmarked to be the first to receive the vaccine, health care providers will be able to spot and react to side effects that could occur.