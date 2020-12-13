OUR OPINION: Taking the COVID-19 vaccine as simple as it gets

Should you get a COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes.
Because elected officials didn’t put widespread testing into place early into the pandemic, because mask mandates (and participation) have fallen on deaf ears and because our health care providers have been pushed to the brink, we haven’t stopped the virus.
As winter arrives, it’s inevitable we’ll be spending more time indoors and, yes, more will get sick.
Taking the vaccine – which should slow the devastation – is about as simple as it’s going to get.
Like the flu shot (which most are encouraged to take each year), a COVID-19 vaccination won’t promise you won’t get it, but it should lessen the virus’ effects and help hospitals decrease its COVID-19-related numbers. More important, it could help protect those around you with compromised immune systems.
Medical experts say the quick rollout may be troubling to some, but it provides a glimmer of hope to those on the front lines. Among those earmarked to be the first to receive the vaccine, health care providers will be able to spot and react to side effects that could occur.
By the time it reaches most people, the vaccine will have had six months of Phase III trials – often the standard for measuring strength and duration of the immune response. That should ease minds.
It also should help us get other aspects of life on track. Schools and businesses should be able to see a path to normalcy.
Interestingly, many countries – like Australia -- have been able to reduce their coronavirus numbers to zero simply because they took steps contain the virus. By controlling activity, listening to experts and following distancing guidelines, they emerged as a leader in the fight.
Similar approaches have worked in other places.
Pretending COVID-19 doesn’t pose a threat obviously hasn’t worked. Now that we’re given an option, it’s time to listen. Talk to your health care provider if you’re still skeptical. You’ll get the answers you need, particularly if there’s a reason you shouldn’t take the vaccine.
Americans have lined up for other causes. Now’s the time to give the vaccine a chance. When you’re given the opportunity to get it, don’t start looking for excuses. Do what’s right.
