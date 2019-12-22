OUR OPINION: Thank you for support of Mr. Goodfellow

Charitable giving in America reached $427.71 billion in 2018, according to Giving USA's Annual Report on Philanthropy. The Corporation for National & Community Service reported 30.3 percent of Americans, or some 77 million individuals, volunteered their time in 2018, providing services with a value of $167 billion.

As we have said in this space many times before, that spirit of giving back is alive and well in our community and region. It's something for which we never tire of expressing profound admiration.

To this end, we again this year are moved by supporters of The Journal's Goodfellow Charities and its mission of putting smiles on the faces of children at Christmas.

Thanks to you - individuals, families and businesses - Mr. Goodfellow will achieve its goal of $135,000 in this, the charity's 105th year. Through the program, more than 1,400 families and nearly 6,500 children received toys and books for Christmas this month.

To everyone who donated money to our Goodfellow program, we say this: Whatever amount it was, your contribution was important and valued. Please know all of your money, every penny, will go to buy toys and books.