Charitable giving in America rose to a record high of more than $400 billion in 2017, increasing 5.2 percent from the year before, according to the Giving USA Foundation’s annual report on philanthropy. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, one in four Americans took the time to volunteer in 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available. The annual value of volunteerism in the U.S. is more than $184 billion, according to volunteerhub.com.
As we have said in this space many times before, that spirit of giving back is alive and well in our community and region. It's something for which we never tire of expressing profound admiration.
To this end, we again this year are moved by supporters of The Journal's Goodfellow Charities and its mission of putting smiles on the faces of children at Christmas.
Thanks to you - individuals, families and businesses - Mr. Goodfellow will achieve this year’s goal of $135,000 in this, the charity's 104th year. Through the program, more than 1,800 families and nearly 7,000 children received more than 18,000 toys and books for Christmas this month.
To everyone who donated money to our Goodfellow program, we say this: Whatever amount it was, your contribution was important and valued. Please know all of your money, every penny, will go to buy toys.
Mr. Goodfellow functions because of volunteers. Again this year, we share our deep gratitude to all of you who donated invaluable gifts of time, labor, expertise, goods and services. Every year, volunteers buy, box and bag, store, load, and distribute toys, and businesses provide food for them while they work. Board members oversee the Goodfellow program and Tailwaggers solicit donations. Free veterinary care is donated for the Little Yellow Dog.
We don't have space to mention every volunteer by name, but all of you should know how indispensable you are to this annual effort.
Thank you to the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog and everyone who helped make the 83rd Little Yellow Dog Auction at the downtown Ho-Chunk Centre a success, from volunteers who set up and took down risers and chairs, to emcee Dave Nixon Sr., to the band who entertained, to veteran Goodfellow auctioneer Bruce Brock, to anyone who made a bid or simply stopped to watch.
This year, we extend a special note of thanks for the contribution to Mr. Goodfellow of Shane Keizer, president of Keizer Refrigeration in Sioux City, and his family who bought Polar, a golden retriever, at this year's Little Yellow Dog Auction for $15,750.
We are humbled by your generosity.
Time after time, this region rises to the occasion to meet a spectrum of needs, challenges and causes. We understand Mr. Goodfellow is but one of many local and area civic and charitable projects to which the wonderful people of our tri-state region provide support not only at this time of holidays, but throughout the year, year after year.
That's one of the biggest reasons why Siouxland is a special place to live and work.
On behalf of The Journal and Goodfellow Charities, a heartfelt thank you to all of you whose support produced another successful campaign this year.
Merry Christmas.