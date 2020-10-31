OUR OPINION: The Journal endorses Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate

Theresa Greenfield, her Democratic challenger, openly states she’s not going to be a rubberstamp for her party. Instead, she repeatedly has said she’ll work with both parties to get the best solutions for Iowa.

Like Ernst six years ago, she’s coming into this world unaware of what challenges Washington will present. But in conversations with the Journal Editorial Board and others, she can back up what she believes.

Her support of Social Security and Medicare has deep roots in her own life, suggesting she knows what a lifeline it is for those dependent on it. She doesn’t want to get rid of either of them, but shore them up for future generations.

Similarly, she wants to make sure those with pre-existing conditions don’t lose coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act.

She views the coronavirus pandemic as a real threat – one that requires a science-based approach instead of wishful thinking.

Contrary to attack ads – in the costliest election in Iowa history – Greenfield wasn’t the evil landlord evicting tenants from a strip mall. She was someone who gave them ample notice of redevelopment plans once their leases expired.