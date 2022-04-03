OUR OPINION: The USS Sioux City, a symbol of community pride, shouldn't be mothballed

As if political turmoil, a pandemic and economic stress weren’t enough, we got news this week that the U.S. Navy was recommending the USS Sioux City be decommissioned.

Less than four years after it was commissioned.

Considering it was expected to be in service for some 30 years, that’s a shock – and a sign government spending needs to be considered more carefully.

If it wasn’t necessary, why did the Navy even build it?

If it was a political football, why did Sioux City get pulled into the game?

For those who vigorously got behind the concept (and, yes, Sioux City had one of the most enthusiastic responses of any community given the honor), this is a real head-scratcher. Siouxlanders didn’t just cheer the idea, they backed it financially. They openly welcomed the ship’s sailors, celebrated them at countless events and took steps to ensure they knew there was support here on the shoreline of the prairie.

While it’s not a done deal (the decommissioning of the USS Sioux City and other ships of its class must be approved by Congress), this certainly has a chilling effect on future collaborations.

Announced 10 years ago at City Hall, the idea that a ship would be named for Sioux City was, quite likely, something few had even considered. Led by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, a committee slipped into place and made sure our end of the deal was upheld.

“Forging a new frontier,” a sign read during the 2018 commissioning ceremony. The $362 million ship was seen as a way to handle situations that didn’t require larger vessels.

Now, we learn, other ships can handle the USS Sioux City’s anti-submarine warfare mission. Even worse? Mechanical problems have plagued the LCS Freedom class vessels.

For the men and women serving the USS Sioux City, decommissioning is a disheartening term. For us, it is, too.

The USS Sioux City is a symbol of Siouxlanders’ commitment to our armed forces. To randomly toss that aside -- because it doesn’t fit within a budget -- doesn’t seem right.

Thankfully, our commitment to those serving on the ship still remains. Sioux City supports them no matter what happens.

It’d just be nice if the ship’s run weren’t measured in months instead of decades.

