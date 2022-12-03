OUR OPINION: There was much value in the Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa Caucuses have always been a bit misunderstood.

“What is it you do there?” friends from neighboring states ask. “You break up into groups and if you don’t get enough votes for one candidate, you have to pick another? In a matter of minutes?”

Sure, the process seemed archaic, but the attention that preceded it wasn't. Since 1972, when Iowa became the first to hold its Democratic caucus, politicians have been donning jeans, posing with farm animals and sitting with the good ol’ boys at coffee shops, just to see how it smells out in middle America.

The process may have made Iowans weary of politicians far sooner than the rest of the country, but it gave us access few get. At some of those town meetings, residents had the opportunity to ask tough questions, press for answers and maybe change a mind.

Jimmy Carter freely admitted caucus attention helped him gain traction. Others did, too. It was a great way for a newcomer to make a first impression – one that might have carried him or her to a primary state and, hopefully, to the White House.

While the Iowa Caucuses didn't always produce winners (the state’s Tom Harkin, for example, won in 1992, Bernie Sanders eked by Pete Buttigieg for first place in 2020), they introduced the country to politicians who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to mount campaigns in more expensive or unwieldy states. Here, a “coffee with the candidate” could have an impact. Here, we could cull the herd so others didn’t have to waste their time.

There was a lot of value for both the candidate and the state.

The Republicans see the value and say they will still start their contest here in 2024.

But the Democrats blinked, indicating they were going to make South Carolina the first nominating state. Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan were also in the mix. No Iowa? That could be because Joe Biden came in fourth in the 2020 Iowa Caucuses. If he decides to run for re-election, the president wouldn’t face much in-party competition. Still, he shouldn’t have thrown out the bath water because the baby didn’t move in his direction.

Screwy as they may seem, the Iowa Caucuses have played a role. They may not have been the slickest way of selecting a candidate, but they did give those involved a feeling they were able to make a visible difference.

In other parts of the country, that’s certainly not the case.