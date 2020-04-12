OUR OPINION: This isn't a time for politics as usual

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Partisan politics, often bitter, attaches to most, if not almost all issues discussed in America today. No debate or decision happens without the requisite cacophony of complaints, criticisms, charges and choruses crying of conspiracies.

Wearying as it all gets sometimes (and we have used this space in the past to share our weariness), we recognize the need to accept this reality of the times in which we live because it's unlikely to change anytime soon. It is, as they say, what it is.

Our hope, though, is for a diminished degree of partisanship in our country's battle against the enemy invader of coronavirus. In this life-or-death fight, we all are part of the same army. Whether a "D," an "I" or an "R" is next to someone's name should mean little to us at our shared moment of crisis.

We have read and seen disappointing exceptions, but we believe political leaders and Americans in general have to their credit by and large ratcheted back on the need or desire to score partisan points in recent days and weeks because they understand what's at stake. Our hope is the country remains largely united as the pandemic persists in coming weeks, if not months.