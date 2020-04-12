OUR OPINION: This isn't a time for politics as usual

Partisan politics, often bitter, attaches to most, if not almost all issues discussed in America today. No debate or decision happens without the requisite cacophony of complaints, criticisms, charges and choruses crying of conspiracies.
Wearying as it all gets sometimes (and we have used this space in the past to share our weariness), we recognize the need to accept this reality of the times in which we live because it's unlikely to change anytime soon. It is, as they say, what it is.
Our hope, though, is for a diminished degree of partisanship in our country's battle against the enemy invader of coronavirus. In this life-or-death fight, we all are part of the same army. Whether a "D," an "I" or an "R" is next to someone's name should mean little to us at our shared moment of crisis.
We have read and seen disappointing exceptions, but we believe political leaders and Americans in general have to their credit by and large ratcheted back on the need or desire to score partisan points in recent days and weeks because they understand what's at stake. Our hope is the country remains largely united as the pandemic persists in coming weeks, if not months.
We aren't suggesting everyone should, without question, agree with every decision related to COVID-19 made by the Trump administration, Congress or the governor of his or her state, but this isn't a time for politics as usual and cheap political stunts.
We believe all leaders at all levels of government deserve an enhanced measure of support from all of us, including from those who didn't vote for them and from colleagues across the political aisle, for their efforts to navigate the country through this extraordinary, unprecedented period.
Americans will have time during the general election campaigns of fall to debate what happens this spring and summer and who did what well or poorly. One day, perhaps next year, we anticipate a national 9/11-type commission will be formed to prepare a full account of all circumstances surrounding COVID-19. Future history books will be written about the coronavirus crisis.
For today, though, we all remain in the belly of the beast and need to do our best to stick together.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.