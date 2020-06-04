OUR OPINION: This pandemic isn't over

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Did we miss the story about discovery of a vaccine for the coronavirus?

Because many Americans - too many, in fact - are acting as if the pandemic is over.

At the same time governors take steps to reopen their states, social distancing precautions appear to be declining. Example: From Coney Island to Daytona Beach to Lake of the Ozarks to Venice Beach and beyond, largely unmasked throngs flocked to public places by the hundreds to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday weekend, video and still photos showed.

As the weather warms up, we won’t be surprised to see many more such scenes, unfortunately.

It's as if a huge swath of this nation put up a "Mission Accomplished" sign.

Well, hold on.

U.S. coronavirus numbers continue to climb, approaching 1.9 million confirmed cases and more than 108,000 deaths as we write this.

A new concern: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Politico in an interview published Monday he expects new outbreaks of the coronavirus resulting from the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

In other words, the coast isn't clear.