OUR OPINION: This pandemic isn't over

Did we miss the story about discovery of a vaccine for the coronavirus?
Because many Americans - too many, in fact - are acting as if the pandemic is over.
At the same time governors take steps to reopen their states, social distancing precautions appear to be declining. Example: From Coney Island to Daytona Beach to Lake of the Ozarks to Venice Beach and beyond, largely unmasked throngs flocked to public places by the hundreds to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday weekend, video and still photos showed.
As the weather warms up, we won’t be surprised to see many more such scenes, unfortunately.
It's as if a huge swath of this nation put up a "Mission Accomplished" sign.
Well, hold on.
U.S. coronavirus numbers continue to climb, approaching 1.9 million confirmed cases and more than 108,000 deaths as we write this.
A new concern: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Politico in an interview published Monday he expects new outbreaks of the coronavirus resulting from the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.
In other words, the coast isn't clear.
Don't get us wrong. We understand and support measured steps to reopen businesses and public places - with proper safeguards in place. We can't keep our country locked down completely until a vaccine is available - something unlikely until next year.
However, what we believe also needs to happen is this: Americans should follow whatever new rules exist, should continue to heed the advice of health experts and should remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others by continuing to practice the precautions to which we have become so accustomed since this global pandemic began spreading across the U.S. several months ago.
Evidence exists of progress in "flattening the curve," but if Americans by and large begin to act as if we have absolutely nothing to worry about any more, we fear another surge will reverse the gains we have made as a country and send us back inside our homes again.
No one wants to see that happen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
