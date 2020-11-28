OUR OPINION: This year, Mr. Goodfellow more important than ever

How do you tell children there aren’t going to be holiday presents this year?
You really can’t.
No matter how difficult the year has been, you want the joy of the season to offer hope, embrace happiness and celebrate the strength of family.
Yet, the coronavirus pandemic has hit residents in more ways than one – economically, in particular – and the idea of “canceling” Christmas is very real.
We see that in the number of requests for toys from Mr. Goodfellow. This year, applications are way up – a sign that there is a big need in Siouxland.
For more than 100 years, the charity has been a helping hand for thousands of Siouxlanders. Thanks to the generosity of businesses and individuals, more than 8,000 children got gifts last year.
This year, however, the Goodfellow Charities folks face challenges they never imagined. Because social distancing is the order of the day, they haven’t been able to solicit donations like they have in the past.
The governor’s order to limit the number of people gathering in one place also has changed the complexion of the Little Yellow Dog Auction Dec. 12.
Originally scheduled for the Warrior Hotel, the event was going to give hundreds a chance to see the newly renovated facility and bring back a sense of the event’s early days.
Now, however, fewer than 15 people will be at the hotel, taking bids via phone. The event will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and broadcast on KSCJ, but it won’t have many of the hallmarks of the past.
That could affect the organization’s ability to raise the necessary money.
So, how can you help? First, plan to tune in at noon Dec. 12. You’ll get to the see the Little Yellow Dog. You’ll be able to participate virtually. And, you’ll be able to donate just by calling in.
If you’re eager to buy the dog, operators will be in place to take your bid. And, yes, auctioneer Bruce Brock will make sure the bidding is just as spirited as it always has been.
The hope is that Mr. Goodfellow will reach its $135,000 goal.
You could also send a donation to Goodfellow Charities, c/o Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101. Any amount is welcome. All of the money goes to providing books and toys for young children. None is used for operational expenses.
Mr. Goodfellow, one of the oldest charities in the region, began very simply – a reporter bought a young boy a pair of mittens – and it grew from there. It has always operated on the joy one gets helping someone else.
This year, you can be that someone who makes a difference. Consider a donation and be sure to tune in to the auction at noon Dec. 12 on siouxcityjournal.com and at KSCJ.
Preserving the spirit of the holidays is possible. Now, more than ever.
