OUR OPINION: This year, Mr. Goodfellow more important than ever

Now, however, fewer than 15 people will be at the hotel, taking bids via phone. The event will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and broadcast on KSCJ, but it won’t have many of the hallmarks of the past.

That could affect the organization’s ability to raise the necessary money.

So, how can you help? First, plan to tune in at noon Dec. 12. You’ll get to the see the Little Yellow Dog. You’ll be able to participate virtually. And, you’ll be able to donate just by calling in.

If you’re eager to buy the dog, operators will be in place to take your bid. And, yes, auctioneer Bruce Brock will make sure the bidding is just as spirited as it always has been.

The hope is that Mr. Goodfellow will reach its $135,000 goal.

You could also send a donation to Goodfellow Charities, c/o Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101. Any amount is welcome. All of the money goes to providing books and toys for young children. None is used for operational expenses.

Mr. Goodfellow, one of the oldest charities in the region, began very simply – a reporter bought a young boy a pair of mittens – and it grew from there. It has always operated on the joy one gets helping someone else.