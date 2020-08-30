OUR OPINION: This year, presidential debates take on even greater importance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden should tell Nancy Pelosi to cease with comments like the House speaker made on Thursday about debates between Biden and President Trump this fall.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said, according to a Hill story. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts."

"I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States," she said.

So because Donald Trump doesn't "comport" himself the way Pelosi (whose own favorability rating, we might add, was under 40 percent in an August Economist/YouGov poll) believes he should, Biden should throw this time-honored tradition out the window?

How exactly would that serve the best interests of American voters?

No, Biden not only should publicly reject Pelosi's suggestion about debates, but he should quash any doubts that may exist among voters and, in loud-and-clear fashion, assure Americans he looks forward to these opportunities.

Anything less from him fuels the fire of criticism and mockery about him hiding in his basement over the last few months.