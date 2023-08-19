THUMBS DOWN:

The U.S. Navy on Aug. 14 mothballed the USS Sioux City after less than five years of service. The first ship was among a group of littoral combat ships, LCS for short, that were decommissioned due to mechanical issues that cost millions of dollars to repair.

The LCSs came under criticism nearly from the beginning from some military experts who argued they were a waste of money and were no longer wanted by the Navy. But the abrupt end to the first ship to bear Sioux City's name came as a shocking blow to the local community, which had enthusiastically supported the vessel, which the Navy originally said would last 30 years or more.

It's a slap in the face to the hundreds of Sioux Cityans who turned out for the November 2018 commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., as well as the local businesses and individual who contributed a significant portion of the $800,000 needed for the commissioning, plus the more than $250,000 raised locally to create a legacy education fund to help USS Sioux City crew members and their families pay for educational expenses.

THUMBS DOWN:

At a meeting last week with U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott floated the idea of bringing the decommissioned USS Sioux City up the Mississippi and Missouri rivers so that it could be anchored on the Sioux City riverfront and turned into a museum.

While the desire to maintain some form of local ties to the namesake ship is understandable, the hefty expense -- which most likely would require federal or local government funds, or a combination of both -- to accomplish such a herculean task would seem to more than outweigh any benefits.

Not to mention, it could very well be physically impossible to get the ship here in the first place. The vessel's size, combined with the lower depth of the upstream stretch of the Missouri was one reason Navy officials cited as why they could not hold the commissioning in Sioux City.

THUMBS UP

Parents of kindergarten students, we feel your struggle. When you child marches off confidently to class on the first day of school, maybe there’s a sadness that they are a little too ready to “leave” you.

On the other hand, no one looks forward to the thought of their child sobbing at the classroom door as their teacher tries to coax them inside. Whichever type your child may be, we are here to assure you that it will all work out. Your child – and you – will be fine.

THUMBS DOWN:

Yo, lead foot! Slow down on that morning and afternoon commute. School is in session and you are an adult. Adulting means – among many things - slowing down for wayward students and STOPPING COMPLETELY for school buses showing flashing red lights and an outstretched stop arm.

That we even need to remind you of this makes us sad.