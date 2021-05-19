OUR OPINION: Thumbs up: Activities resume; Thumbs down: Mask rebels

THUMBS UP: Area schools have been able to return to a sense of normalcy, thanks to a change in COVID-19 guidelines. It’s good to see teens enjoy some of those hallmark moments of a school career.

THUMBS DOWN: At those activities, however, some friends and relatives aren’t abiding by the schools’ requests for masks. Come on, folks. If they ask you to wear one, wear one. It’s their activity, their rules. If you want to see the rules change, talk to those in charge. Don’t make it uncomfortable for the kids you’re there to see.

THUMBS UP: Battery Park, Saturday in the Park and a host of other summer staples have announced schedules, which makes 2021 look a lot brighter than 2020. They, too, are trying to do what’s best for Siouxlanders. Don’t be a pain when they ask for social distancing or other accommodations. They’re just trying to do what’s best.

THUMBS UP: The Sioux City Musketeers may not have brought home another trophy, but they ended the season in high fashion, giving fans those wins that make attendance a must. Those fans deserve a thumbs up, too, for supporting the players during a year when leaving home was a real risk.

THUMBS DOWN: Proud parents may be posting photos and congratulations on social media during this time of year. But there are also trolls joining the conversation to try to make a point about, yes, masks and other “controversial” issues. Don’t do it. That isn’t the place. Start your own post and let those graduates, academic achievers and others have their moment, unsullied by the toilet paper you want to attach to their shoes.

