OUR OPINION: Thumbs up in a thumbs-down era

Graduations, proms and spring sports were just the start of Siouxland cancellations.
Orange City postponed its 80th Tulip Festival to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino canceled its outdoor Battery Park series.
No doubt there will be other postponements or late starts due to coronavirus concerns.
All of the losses deserve a big thumbs down.
But, there are reasons to embrace this odd, odd time and be thankful.
In the spirit of our regular "thumbs up/thumbs down" feature, we bring you five that should make you thankful.
Ready for the thumbs up?
- Thanks to the educational time parents are spending with their children, they’re discovering just how valuable our teachers are. They’re recognizing the skill – and patience – it takes to share new concepts, new methods, new ways of learning, particularly in a world complicated by social media, short attention spans and societal inequities.
- Thanks to the risks workers take just entering a building, employers are seeing how important they are to their company’s production. In a world bent on downsizing and streamlining, it’s evident how crucial individuals can be to economic success.
- Thanks to the games politicians are playing on a daily basis, voters are realizing just how little some elected officials care about their well-being. The bickering doesn’t solve problems, but it does reveal who the true problem solvers are. When voters hit the polls in the fall, they’ll be more informed, perhaps more determined to choose individuals who represent them, not a party line.
- Thanks to the determination of health care workers to treat, comfort and eventually find an end to COVID-19, we’re learning what a high price those front-line medical workers pay. The jobs require more education than most, involve erratic work schedules and come with overwhelming expectations. Through this pandemic, we’ve learned to trust them, not some talking head on television who’s just trying to sell a product.
- Thanks to the time we’ve been staying at home, we’ve found joys in simple pleasures – games, meals, rest. We’ve also learned that we may have neglected those who matter most and we’ve had a chance to reset and start anew.
Yes, the world is different. Yes, a lot of changes are unacceptable.
But there are positives to embrace. It’s just a matter of finding them.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.