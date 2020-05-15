OUR OPINION: Thumbs up in a thumbs-down era

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Graduations, proms and spring sports were just the start of Siouxland cancellations.

Orange City postponed its 80th Tulip Festival to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino canceled its outdoor Battery Park series.

No doubt there will be other postponements or late starts due to coronavirus concerns.

All of the losses deserve a big thumbs down.

But, there are reasons to embrace this odd, odd time and be thankful.

In the spirit of our regular "thumbs up/thumbs down" feature, we bring you five that should make you thankful.

Ready for the thumbs up?