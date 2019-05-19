Since Columbine 20 years ago, more than 230 shootings have happened at K-12 schools across America.
It's hard, if not impossible to find words to properly convey the horror of that number.
Clearly, we live in a different time insofar as school safety is concerned.
In response, the Iowa Legislature in 2018 passed a bill requiring all districts, public and private, in the state to develop plans for emergencies, including incidents of active shooters, for all of its school buildings by June 30, 2019. Development of plans must involve input from local law enforcement and emergency agencies. In addition, the state Department of Education provides school safety suggestions for consideration by individual districts.
One criticism of the law is it doesn't require state certification to make sure a district's emergency plan meets the "high-quality" requirement of the legislation.
We have faith Iowa school, law enforcement and emergency leaders are committed to school safety, we understand the fact no one safety model fits all districts in the state because districts vary by size and resources, and we appreciate the potential cost of a state inspection system, but perhaps certification is a discussion worthy of consideration by the Legislature next year.
The point is this: Unfortunately, we live in an era when we as a society can't accept complacency on school safety.
Today's realities demand a committed, diligent approach to preparation. Our students, their families and school personnel deserve nothing less.
We understand some, if not most school districts in Iowa had emergency plans in place ahead of the legislation passed last year, but we commend the state for this bill because its passage speaks to an essential need for vigilance to safety within our schools.
To whatever degree the law was a wake-up call pushing Iowa school districts to create new plans or review and improve existing plans, the legislation served a valuable purpose.