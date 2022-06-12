OUR OPINION: Too many local no-shows in Iowa's primary election

Did you vote Tuesday?

That’s a question that usually breaks the ice with many people. But the answer – “No, it’s just a primary” – doesn’t always wash.

We’ve seen candidates win races or beat strong opponents just because they were able to mobilize voters. And now, when there are greater restrictions on early voting in Iowa, that’s even more important.

More than 356,000 Iowans cast ballots on June 7, the state's second-highest turnout for a primary since 1994, when Gov. Terry Branstad narrowly survived a primary challenge from then U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy of Sioux City.

Closer to home, turnout came in below the statewide average of 16.13 percent. A total of 8,865 Woodbury County voters, or 14 percent of those registered, participated. County Auditor Pat Gill said turnout was only slightly better than the last mid-term election in 2018.

The local participation rate was disappointing, especially considering a competitive Republican race for Woodbury County Attorney and a Democratic contest for a county supervisor seat were both on the ballot. Additionally, two Sioux Cityans -- Democrat Mike Franken and Republican Jim Carlin -- competed for their respective party nominations for U.S. Senate.

Here’s the rub. Presidential years always produce larger turnouts. In 2020, A total of 45,641 ballots were cast in Woodbury County, or a whopping 76 percent of those registered, matching the statewide turnout.

But in off years? In a primary? You probably get better turnout at your kitchen table.

What those non-voters don’t realize is primaries can have resounding effects on the final outcome.

Say, for example, you have three candidates for an office and two are less-than-ideal. You figure the obvious one will win because that’s the logical choice. But if one of those lesser candidates does a lot of campaigning, motivates his or her base and actually gets people to turn out, he or she could win. That one you thought would win is out and now you’re stuck with the one you didn’t think was very good.

Do you switch parties? Or go with the one you didn’t want? If you had voted during the primary, you wouldn’t have to worry about someone “slipping in.”

It isn’t hard to see results that have surprised us. Or candidates that probably shouldn’t have gotten as far as they did. But that comes down to voters. When issues can be decided by even one vote, it’s important to vote for those who best represent you. And that starts at the primaries.

Even though you may be tired of politicians and their grandstanding, you need to realize the importance of every election. In these crucial times, we can’t hope others will vote the way we want them to.

It comes down to us. If you voted on June 7, thank you. If you didn’t, we’ll be watching in November and we don’t want you to complain about the results if you were a no-show.

Every vote counts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0