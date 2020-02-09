OUR OPINION: Trade developments give farm states a boost

We have used this space many times over the last two years to grumble about the impact on agriculture of the Trump administration's trade war with China.

Today, we give credit where it's due on this front.

Last month, the U.S. and China signed what is called a "Phase One" trade agreement.

Not only does the deal provide evidence of a thaw in trade relations between the two countries and hint at more progress to come, but it provides a welcome, needed boost to the farm economy shouldering a heavy burden in this dispute.

Under the new agreement, both countries will cut existing tariffs in half on goods totaling tens of billions of dollars. In addition, China will make a significant increase in purchase of U.S. goods over the next two years, resulting in an increase in U.S. exports to China of more than $260 billion in 2020 and some $310 billion in 2021 (in 2017, the year before the trade war began, China bought American products totaling $185 billion).