In terms of our domestic politics, we live in an ugly time of division arguably unmatched in our nation's history.
At the heart of our political division is an unwillingness by too many Americans, including elected leaders, to even consider the possibility the other side might be right about something or someone. Too many of us seek only those sources of information who reinforce what we already believe. Both sides share guilt.
What results is this: I'm right and you are wrong. My guy is pure as wind-driven snow and your guy is as dishonest and corrupt as the day is long. End of discussion. Then, probably, insults and name-calling.
Members of our editorial board believe neither side of the political aisle possesses a monopoly on either good ideas or people.
We use those thoughts as a backdrop for discussion of the impeachment inquiry begun by the House of Representatives. Some Americans have decided President Trump not only should be impeached by the House, but he should be removed from office by the Senate. Other Americans have made up their minds there is nothing here to see and no inquiry is warranted.
Both are premature positions, produced in no small measure by the mindset we talked about at the beginning of this editorial.
For today, we don't advocate for impeachment of President Trump, but we do support - for the good of our nation and, in particular, our nation's system of elections - an investigation into what is a troubling accusation the president leveraged aid to pressure Ukraine into a probe of Joe Biden, a rival in the 2020 presidential election. In our view, the American people deserve to know what exactly happened.
Our position was the same for the Robert Mueller investigation. We supported appointment of a special counsel and allowing Mueller to complete his probe because we believed Americans deserved to know the answer to the question of election collusion with Russians. After Mueller released his report of no collusion, we said it was time for everyone to move on, including congressional Democrats.
The Ukraine inquiry demands the best of each individual member of the House and, ultimately perhaps, the Senate. Each man and woman who serves at this significant moment in America's history should enter this process with an open mind and act at the end of the process not in the best interests of them as individuals or of their political party, but what the facts tell them is in the best interests of the country.
If they do, Americans can and should accept the results, whatever the outcome. If they don't, the political division in America will grow wider still.