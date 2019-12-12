OUR OPINION: USMCA deal is good news for farm states

In an encouraging sign legislative business continues in Washington, D.C., in spite of the impeachment process, the Trump administration and congressional leaders have reached agreement on a new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal.

If, as expected, all three nations ratify the agreement (the House plans a vote next week; disappointingly, the Senate won't vote until Congress returns to session in January), the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will provide a modernized replacement for the 25-year-old Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement.

Some grumbling exists within Republican ranks about concessions to Democrats in the agreement, but we believe striking a deal for the greater good of the nation as a whole - in this case, benefits for a spectrum of American economic sectors - should involve give and take by both sides of the aisle.