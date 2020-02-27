OUR OPINION: Vaccinations for children: Good public policy

A proposal to drop a state's requirement that all children receive a battery of vaccinations before attending school would be a bad idea in any year. The fact it was suggested in South Dakota in a year when everyone is talking about a possible pandemic of disease is, well, mind-boggling.

State Rep. Lee Qualm, R-Platte, introduced a bill to stop schools and colleges in the state from requiring immunizations. Today, South Dakota allows exceptions to the requirement only in cases of a religious objection or the weakened immune system of a child.

On a 10-2 vote Tuesday, members of the House Health and Human Services Committee killed the bill.

Good for them.

As for freedom of choice, no individual right is absolute. As Americans, we do not possess the right to do anything and everything we want. For the greater good of our society, such as protection of public health, reasonable restrictions on our lives in the form of laws must and do exist.

Proven effective following careful review by informed health officials in protecting individual children and the public at large from diseases, the benefits of required vaccinations far outweigh concerns.