OUR OPINION: Value exists in state audit of school district

In recent years, no one in our community emerged as a citizen watchdog of local government in more visible fashion than Dan Greenwell.
The businessman and, today, school board director-elect raised questions or criticisms on a spectrum of school-related issues, including an academic dissertation written by Superintendent Paul Gausman; the public comment portion of school board meetings; standards-based grading; talented-and-gifted instruction; the downtown Career Academy; and his personal frustration with requests for information, including financial information, from the district.
Concerns about administrator pay shared by Greenwell this year are at the center of a decision by the state auditor's office to re-examine Sioux City Community School District finances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
In short, Greenwell believes the process used by the district in the past to set administrator salaries lacked transparency and the necessary level of board oversight.
In June, the Board of Education voted 5-1 against asking for a state audit in response to what are, in our view, reasonable concerns expressed by Greenwell and David Gleiser, who at the time served on the board. Gleiser cast the lone vote for the audit by the state.
Undeterred, Greenwell in July filed a petition with the state in an effort to force the audit. As a result, a state team will visit the district in April.
"We have determined reaudit procedures are necessary and appropriate," Jennifer Campbell of the state auditor's office wrote in a Nov. 7 letter to the school district.
If the state raises no red flags, the audit provides peace of mind - within and outside the district. If the reaudit uncovers problems with the process used to set administrator salaries and, in response, the new school board next year implements changes to address them, then accountability to the public grows.
Either way, the additional scrutiny of a state audit strikes us as beneficial. Patrons of the district should appreciate Greenwell's (and, during his time on the board, Gleiser's) pursuit of it.