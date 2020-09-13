OUR OPINION: Violence isn't protest - it's crime

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Americans have repulsed in recent weeks and months at violent demonstrations in cities across the nation.

From Minneapolis to Atlanta to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and elsewhere, what began as understandable protests following two deaths of Black men and the shooting of a Black man at the hands of police have far too often devolved into unacceptable riots involving property damage, arrests, injuries and deaths. Potential exists for this violence to overshadow the important, overdue dialogue peaceful protesters want and our nation must engage in.

Protest in support of change is a hallmark of our democracy. We stand with those Americans who have assembled peaceably to advocate for equality, justice and police reforms this spring and summer. No one, however, should seek to argue it's in any way justified for the peaceful demonstrations of day to turn ugly, destructive and dangerous at night.

Violence isn't protest - it's crime. It solves no problem - it only creates more problems. It doesn't help a cause - it only hurts one.

As a result of this year’s violence, law and order is a paramount issue in the election for president.