OUR OPINION: Violence isn't protest - it's crime

Americans have repulsed in recent weeks and months at violent demonstrations in cities across the nation.
From Minneapolis to Atlanta to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and elsewhere, what began as understandable protests following two deaths of Black men and the shooting of a Black man at the hands of police have far too often devolved into unacceptable riots involving property damage, arrests, injuries and deaths. Potential exists for this violence to overshadow the important, overdue dialogue peaceful protesters want and our nation must engage in.
Protest in support of change is a hallmark of our democracy. We stand with those Americans who have assembled peaceably to advocate for equality, justice and police reforms this spring and summer. No one, however, should seek to argue it's in any way justified for the peaceful demonstrations of day to turn ugly, destructive and dangerous at night.
Violence isn't protest - it's crime. It solves no problem - it only creates more problems. It doesn't help a cause - it only hurts one.
As a result of this year’s violence, law and order is a paramount issue in the election for president.
We want to hear more from both President Trump and Joe Biden not only about what they believe is the role of the federal government in pursuit of changes and goals expressed by peaceful protesters, but about what they believe is its role in restoration of calm to the streets of America in response to violent demonstrators. A significant amount of time should be devoted during one of the three planned presidential debates to examination and discussion of these issues.
One final note.
As a whole, police have gotten much criticism this year - some of it deserved. Let us be crystal clear: We seek in no way, shape or form to diminish the messages delivered during this year's peaceful protests or the incidents that produced them. How, for example, could anyone be anything but profoundly affected by the story of George Floyd, who pleaded with a Minneapolis police officer to remove his knee from his neck while he slowly died?
Still, it's important for all of us to remember this: Without the blue line of law enforcement, our cities would descend into anarchy.
Does a need exist for reforms within police departments? We believe the answer is, without question, yes.
Should cities go so far as to defund police departments? That, we believe, is absurd.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
