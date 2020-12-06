OUR OPINION: Voters, election workers should take a bow

As a deadly pandemic raged, there were reasons to believe Siouxland would see a drop off in voter participation in the fall's election.

With so many people hunkered down in their homes, due to fears of exposure to the virus, fewer voters were expected to venture out to polling places on Election Day. It was widely assumed more voters than ever would cast ballots by mail instead. Still, there were concerns some voters wouldn't bother with what some consider a cumbersome absentee ballot process. It was also uncertain how well state and local election officials would adjust to such a major change, compared to previous elections.

As it turned out, voters and election workers alike passed the test with flying colors.

Voting in Iowa and Nebraska set new records, while South Dakota's participating was the highest in 16 years. Bringing the 2020 cycle to an official close, all three states have certified their 2020 election results.

More than 1.7 million Iowans, or nearly 76 percent of eligible adults, voted this year. It was the highest turnout in Iowa's history, shattering the previous mark of nearly 1.59 million votes cast in 2012, according to the state Secretary of State's office.