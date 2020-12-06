OUR OPINION: Voters, election workers should take a bow

As a deadly pandemic raged, there were reasons to believe Siouxland would see a drop off in voter participation in the fall's election.
With so many people hunkered down in their homes, due to fears of exposure to the virus, fewer voters were expected to venture out to polling places on Election Day. It was widely assumed more voters than ever would cast ballots by mail instead. Still, there were concerns some voters wouldn't bother with what some consider a cumbersome absentee ballot process. It was also uncertain how well state and local election officials would adjust to such a major change, compared to previous elections.
As it turned out, voters and election workers alike passed the test with flying colors.
Voting in Iowa and Nebraska set new records, while South Dakota's participating was the highest in 16 years. Bringing the 2020 cycle to an official close, all three states have certified their 2020 election results.
More than 1.7 million Iowans, or nearly 76 percent of eligible adults, voted this year. It was the highest turnout in Iowa's history, shattering the previous mark of nearly 1.59 million votes cast in 2012, according to the state Secretary of State's office.
In Nebraska, over 960,000 adults, or 76 percent of registered voters, cast ballots, according to the state Secretary of State's office. This year's turnout was up from 71 percent in the last presidential election in 2016.
Over 427,000 South Dakotans, or nearly 74 percent percent of those eligible, cast ballots. That was the highest since the more than 78 percent voter turnout in 2004.
Throughout Siouxland, voter participation mostly matched or exceeded the statewide averages.
Sioux County was one of 13 Iowa counties where turnout topped 80 percent. Another western Iowa county, Harrison, had the highest turnout percentage at 87.5 percent.
In Nebraska, Cedar and Dixon were among the 34 counties that had turnout of more than 80 percent of registered voters. Cedar's 88 percent turnout nearly matched the highest in the state, while Dixon was close behind at 82 percent.
Voter participation in metro Sioux City also was impressive. In Woodbury County, 45,641 voters, or 76 percent of those eligible, cast ballots, matching the statewide average.
Union County's 73 percent turnout nearly matched the statewide average as well.
The only disappointment in the metro area was in Dakota County, where only about 61 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, well below the state average. That came despite the ballot containing several competitive races for county, city and school board offices.
As expected, a record number of voters cast ballots by mail in all jurisdictions. Woodbury County set a new record with more than 26,000 early votes, which equaled over half the total votes cast in the election.
We applaud election officials for handling the added chore of opening, processing and counting so many additional mail-in ballots without any major hiccups.
Voters also contributed greatly to this year's election success by educating themselves on how to request and cast a mail-in ballot, and, for showing up at a polling place when it would have been easy to simply stay at home.
Elections are a hallmark of American democracy. Everyone who contributed to this year's version should take a well-deserved bow.
