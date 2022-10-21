OUR OPINION: Voters lose when candidates don't engage

Participating in “meet the candidates” forums seems to be a thing of the past for some of those in this year’s class of office seekers.

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City, which has a history of bringing candidates together, had two local Republican candidates bow out of a League-sponsored forum this month due to previous commitments. Attendance at another League-backed forum was slim at best.

So what’s the problem? Are some organizations – like the officially non-partisan League – now seen through a partisan lens and not worth the time? Local Republicans bring up an incidident at a League candidate forum a few years ago in which a stacked audience repeatedly hissed at GOP state sen. Jim Carlin, rather than ask him questions.

Are campaign opportunities not a priority? Or are candidates afraid they’re going to be asked questions that many on the ballot want to skirt?

For decades, Iowa has been known for its grassroots approach to campaigning. Appearing at coffee shops and talking with voters was a staple of the process. Now, if the room isn’t stacked with party faithful, candidates don’t want to show – or answer questions that may be a little uncomfortable.

Some Republicans, for example, are so married to the party line they often won’t listen to someone who disagrees with them. The “party before state” stance was never the defining quality of their candidates. Now, it’s like someone has issued them a playbook that can’t be tweaked – or they’re out.

Democrats can’t break through a wall that was erected by Donald Trump’s faithful.

Traditional debates -- a time-honored way to compare candidates – have been whittled down to one or two in some races, if they’re even held at all.

The one who loses, of course, is the voter. Forced to rely on campaign ads – often nasty – they’re not able to pick a “best” candidate but a “least objectionable” one.

Realizing as much, The Journal has increased its number of online chats with the candidates. Between now and Nov. 6, we’ll be showcasing candidates in a host of local races. Go to siouxcityjournal.com and you’ll be able to see videos that explain their positions and what they plan to do if elected.

We think you’ll find the interviews informative and enlightening.

Also in print, the interviews should be able to help you make good decisions before you vote.

This year – more than ever – it pays to be informed. We’re giving you answers to questions you couldn’t ask. Now, it’s up to you to do your homework.