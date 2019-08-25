Good for U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, who in a letter to the U.S. comptroller general last week called for a review of waivers from the Renewable Fuel Standard granted to refineries by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The letter followed a new round of 31 waiver approvals by the EPA earlier this month.
The federal RFS began with the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and was expanded and extended by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. It requires transportation fuel sold in the U.S. be blended with a minimum volume of renewable fuels, like corn-based ethanol. RFS waivers have increased dramatically under the Trump administration. According to a Wednesday story from The Journal's Des Moines bureau, no more than eight waivers were granted in any one year between 2013 and 2015, but the EPA retroactively granted 19 waivers for 2016, then granted 35 waivers for 2017 and 31 for 2018.
“They screwed us ... when they issued 31 waivers ...," U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, a vocal, consistent critic of the waivers, said in an "Iowa Press" interview. “What’s really bad isn’t a waiver. It’s that it is being granted to people that really aren’t (experiencing) hardship, and that is where it ought to be identified.”
In their letter to the U.S. comptroller general, Finkenauer and Loebsack requested the Government Accountability Office investigate how the waiver program is applied.
"Our concerns stem from the economic consequences to our rural communities created by exempting nearly four billion gallons of fuel from the RFS, a standard intended to expand the nation's renewable fuels sector," they wrote.
We join members of Iowa's congressional delegation who have criticized these waivers and urge an investigation of them, as well.
Concern in farm country about the waivers grew in a week when agriculture braced for an escalation of the U.S. trade war with China.
On Friday, China announced tariffs on another $75 billion of U.S. goods, including imposition on Sept. 1 of a 10 percent tariff on agriculture products like soybeans, beef and chicken. This at a time when agriculture continues to bear a heavy burden in the U.S.-China trade dispute Americans have watched deepen since the first tariffs were imposed nearly a year and a half ago.
Again today, we urge state and federal leaders in Iowa (including our 4th District Republican congressman, Steve King), South Dakota and Nebraska to leave no stone unturned in ratcheting up pressure on the Trump administration for a change in direction on both the RFS and China trade fronts.
The request for a probe of refinery waivers by Finkenauer and Loebsack is a good step, but our elected leaders can and should do more in protection of agriculture interests essential to the economy of Midwest states.