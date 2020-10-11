OUR OPINION: We remember those who've died during the coronavirus pandemic

Today, we’re proud to be one of the Iowa newspapers remembering some of our friends, neighbors and relatives who died as a result of COVID-19.

Spearheaded by the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Mourns project gives a good – but not exhaustive – look at the people who were affected.

These are moms, dads, sons, daughters, grandchildren and friends in our state. They may not be high-profile residents (although, those are among the numbers, too), but they’re Iowans who had an impact on those around them.

Too often, elected officials cite privacy laws as a way to avoid the emotional. But when it comes to something like this, you can’t. These are people who helped make our state great. They deserve to be mentioned, remembered and counted.

When we report COVID-19 numbers each day, we don’t get a chance to measure the great personal loss. Too often, we’re distanced from the reality of what is happening.

In Iowa, more than 1,400 have died. In Siouxland, that number is nearly 80.

That’s a lot to consider.

When you look through the special report, don’t forget the pandemic is not over.