OUR OPINION: Welcome Afghan refugees when they arrive in Siouxland

Somewhere, Robert Ray is smiling.

The late Iowa governor was a leader in the 1970s in opening the state’s doors to refugees from war-torn Southeast Asia.

He responded to a call from President Gerald Ford, asking states to provide new homes to people who were looking for a safe place to live and work.

Those refugees became productive, contributing members of society and showed naysayers those seeking a life in the United States weren’t coming to live out their worst fears. Many of the newcomers settled in the Sioux City area, landing jobs in the meatpacking industry and other businesses.

Ray was praised for making his state a welcoming home. His response: “We really only had two choices: We could either turn our backs as countless others suffered and died or we could extend a hand to help and, in doing so, prevent tragic loss of innocent lives.”

Once again, Iowans have been asked to step up and, this week, local agencies said up to 150 Afghan refugees could be calling Siouxland home.

That’s good news on several fronts. Iowa can enforce its reputation as a welcoming state and it can begin filling those jobs that have been vacant since the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on businesses.

The refugees are American allies who aided our country’s war effort and were vulnerable under Taliban rule, according to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. They want to be here. They want to lead productive lives.

Because there is a language barrier and an affordable housing shortage, there will be hurdles. But local agencies – like the Mary J. Treglia Community House and Lutheran Services in Iowa – have pledged to help find jobs, housing and, for younger refugees, a workable transition into our schools.

Also in tow: The Iowa National Guard and the 185th Air Refueling Wing. They’ll be assigned to an undisclosed location in the United States to help with Operation Allies Welcome.

Then, once the Afghans arrive, it’s our turn to show how good we, as Iowans, can be.

Talk to folks who benefited when Ray stepped up nearly 50 years ago and they’ll tell you it was a win/win for everyone.

Opportunity is knocking. Once again, we have a chance to demonstrate the door is open to a brighter future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0