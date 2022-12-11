OUR OPINION: Wells family leaves lasting impact on Siouxland

If you’ve ever been to the ice cream parlor in Le Mars, Iowa, you know the Wells family has been a key player in Siouxland for generations.

Starting simply – like many entrepreneurs – and growing the business into the No. 2 ice cream maker in the country isn’t small stuff. One of the largest employers in the region, it has been a source of much pride in Le Mars, the state of Iowa and the country.

So when Mike Wells, the CEO of Wells Enterprises, announced Wednesday the company has been sold to Italian confectioner Ferrero, a bit of our heart sank. Sure, we’re happy the company will continue to thrive and grow, but the idea that the Wells family isn’t shepherding it takes some getting used to.

Drive down the streets of Le Mars and you can see evidence of their work. Even a new sign declaring it the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” has its connection to the family. The post-Thanksgiving “Christmas in Le Mars” celebration was Wells-driven. Stores, projects, tourist attractions also have their connections.

Because Mike and Cheryl Wells will continue to live in Le Mars, we can assume their impact won’t diminish. Because he’s still an adviser to the company, we know Mike Wells won’t let it take a wrong turn.

Still, there is that moment of sadness. The founders’ hands-on approach, their willingness to involve the community (do the research on Blue Bunny) and their determination to make an impression can’t go unrecognized.

Wells Enterprises has been a role model for many, proving you can succeed if you’re willing to put in the work.

Thank you to the family for being great employers, exemplary citizens and strong leaders.

As you take those next steps, guide us in that transition.