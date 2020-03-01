OUR OPINION: What's next for big concerts at Tyson?

Even after almost 50 years of performances, rock band KISS continues to produce excitement on the road. Witness its Feb. 21 show at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center: A nearly packed building, full of energy. As anticipation built in the days leading up to the concert and as stories were swapped in the days after, KISS was a favorite local conversation topic.
That was all, in a word, wonderful.
The problem is it doesn't happen enough.
A look at the calendar on the Tyson website as we write this shows the only concert scheduled is The Doobie Brothers on Aug. 12.
In the past, we have given Philadelphia-based Spectra credit we believe it's due for signs of progress since it assumed management of Tyson, as well as the Orpheum Theatre, two years ago. Those signs include a decrease in the city's subsidy of Tyson. Under Spectra management, the Orpheum maintains a busy schedule of shows, as well.
However, while we appreciate the importance of events other than concerts and understand savings for taxpayers through a reduction in the city's subsidy was part of the reason for the transition to private management, we believe along with this change came an expectation for bigger and more Tyson concerts, as well.
Rick Hontz, regional vice president, and Tim Savona, local general manager, told our editorial board last spring their target is a variety of between six and 10 "unique events" (largely concerts) at the Tyson each year.
As we have said before, we wish Spectra nothing but success in meeting that number within an intensely competitive environment. Again today, we encourage Spectra to be bold and even take the occasional risk in pursuit of the high-quality concerts this city and region want and we are confident will support through purchase of tickets.
A busy Tyson, including a robust schedule of concerts, is crucial to local quality of life and local quality of life is essential to local growth and prosperity. Nothing creates community buzz like a big show at our city's signature entertainment venue.
To these ends, when Spectra officials appear before the City Council later this month, council members need to ask them more questions and push for substantive answers about goals and efforts undertaken and planned with respect to Tyson concerts.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.