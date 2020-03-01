OUR OPINION: What's next for big concerts at Tyson?

Even after almost 50 years of performances, rock band KISS continues to produce excitement on the road. Witness its Feb. 21 show at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center: A nearly packed building, full of energy. As anticipation built in the days leading up to the concert and as stories were swapped in the days after, KISS was a favorite local conversation topic.

That was all, in a word, wonderful.

The problem is it doesn't happen enough.

A look at the calendar on the Tyson website as we write this shows the only concert scheduled is The Doobie Brothers on Aug. 12.

In the past, we have given Philadelphia-based Spectra credit we believe it's due for signs of progress since it assumed management of Tyson, as well as the Orpheum Theatre, two years ago. Those signs include a decrease in the city's subsidy of Tyson. Under Spectra management, the Orpheum maintains a busy schedule of shows, as well.

However, while we appreciate the importance of events other than concerts and understand savings for taxpayers through a reduction in the city's subsidy was part of the reason for the transition to private management, we believe along with this change came an expectation for bigger and more Tyson concerts, as well.