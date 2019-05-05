At any level of government, need exists for long-range planning. Effective government requires elected leaders address challenges before those challenges become imminent crises. Constituents should demand nothing less.
One local case in point is the Woodbury County Jail.
As we have said before in this space, we do not envy the position of Woodbury County leaders who face questions about the future of the county jail for which no easy, pain-free answers exist. While we are disappointed the jail isn't meeting county needs just 32 years after it opened, we recognize realities.
To these ends, we commend Woodbury County officials for diligent study and discussion of jail options over the last several years, including creation of a five-member study committee.
It's clear to us, based on a meeting our editorial board held with Board of Supervisors Chairman Keith Radig last month and subsequent interviews The Journal's Bret Hayworth conducted with Radig and Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew (who is one member of the study committee), jail inadequacies remain a paramount concern.
Today, this discussion appears focused on construction of a new jail at a cost of between $35 million and $50 million at one of two locations - land at the south end of the city, just west of Sioux Gateway Airport, or land near the former Prairie Hills Jail Annex on the city's east side.
Radig told us he believes a long-term approach of spending money on construction of a new jail makes more financial sense than a short-term plan of spending money on what he said is an outdated, often-overcrowded existing jail. A new, larger jail, he said, would produce substantial increased revenue for the county through contracts with U.S. law enforcement agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for housing of more inmates who face federal charges.
Radig, who supports a public referendum on a new jail, hopes the board will reach consensus on a proposal for action sometime before the end of this year. That strikes us as a prudent, reasonable timeline.
For today, we commit to support for no specific plan. Instead, we will keep an open mind and wait to hear more from county leaders about what we recognize is an essential function of county government in need of more than the status quo.