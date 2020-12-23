OUR OPINION: What we learned in 2020

What we learned from a challenging 2020
As years go, 2020 was a real eyeopener.
It taught us plenty about racism, blind loyalty and pandemics.
It tested our resilience and resolve.
It made us question our elected leaders and discover what it was we wanted our lives to be.
It was a year, you might say, with the steepest of learning curves.
Going into 2021, change won’t be as easy as flipping the pages of a calendar.
But, now, we may not leap before thinking.
To ring in 2021 on a positive note, we should look at the benefits we received from a year most would like to forget. For example:
Technology: Because many of us we needed to work and learn from home due to the pandemic, we got a crash course in how to communicate through computers, notebooks, tablets and cellphones. We became experts at Zoom and whizzes at the 30-minute group call.
Family relations: Because of the time we were forced to stay at home, we realized we didn’t need to schedule every hour with something to do. We could sit back with others and talk, play games, create.
Food: Instead of grabbing and going, we learned the value of a home-cooked meal. While it may have added inches to our waistlines, it also reminded us of the importance of sharing, laughing and communing.
Health: With a daily case count of COVID-19, we became more aware of things that could keep us healthy – sanitizers, masks, hand washing – and the need for watching our weight, exercising and avoiding bad habits.
Politics: Because some candidates tried to mislead their constituents, we became savvier citizens, seeking out information that wasn’t part of some party’s talking points. In record numbers, we voted to make sure our voices were heard.
Human relations: Because of the willingness of some to speak out, we saw how many weren’t treated fairly in countless situations. Hopefully, we became more compassionate and unafraid to make our own voices heard.
Goals: Because we were forced to spend time in a bubble, we got to consider what we value most. Was it travel, adventure, education? Or was it simply a hug from a relative we weren’t able to see?
As the year comes to a close, take inventory of your life. As difficult as it may have been, you might have come out of it stronger and more focused than when you went in.