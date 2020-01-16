OUR OPINION: What will get done after impeachment trial ends?

Today, the final chapter in the story of President Trump's impeachment begins. The House on Wednesday formally delivered its two articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Barring a shocking development, the Senate will acquit the president. Then, the country will turn its full attention to elections, including the question of who the Democrats will nominate to face President Trump in his campaign for re-election.

As perhaps they should in the wake of what is a divided, partisan impeachment process, it appears American voters will have the final say on President Trump's first term, including the issue of Ukraine.

What should Americans expect from Washington, D.C., in those months after the impeachment trial ends and votes are counted in November?

Good question.

Not only is this an election year, but impeachment will leave Americans and the lawmakers who represent them split even more than they were before. A Hill-HarrisX Poll released on Monday showed 48 percent of registered voters surveyed support removal of President Trump from office. The House votes on the two articles of impeachment and the vote to transit them to the Senate were almost entirely along party lines; the Senate trial likely will look the same.