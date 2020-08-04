OUR OPINION: When it comes to face masks, listen to the experts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An exchange on Thursday between a reporter and Gov. Kim Reynolds about whether Iowa should implement a face mask mandate in the state left us scratching our heads.

The reporter said scientists agree face masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In response, Reynolds said: "But there's people that would tell you just the opposite."

Say what?

Who are these "people"? Do they possess the same level of knowledge and expertise about COVID-19 as face mask proponents like the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. surgeon general, and the 290 Iowa doctors who signed a letter last week urging Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate?

We don't know why Reynolds responded to the reporter the way she did, but she shouldn't have because no leader of any state should diminish, even indirectly, the effectiveness of face mask use. (In fairness, Reynolds acknowledged face masks do, indeed, slow the spread of the virus later in the same news conference. "All along," Reynolds said, "we've said if you can't social distance, wear a mask.")