OUR OPINION: When it comes to face masks, listen to the experts

An exchange on Thursday between a reporter and Gov. Kim Reynolds about whether Iowa should implement a face mask mandate in the state left us scratching our heads.
The reporter said scientists agree face masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In response, Reynolds said: "But there's people that would tell you just the opposite."
Say what?
Who are these "people"? Do they possess the same level of knowledge and expertise about COVID-19 as face mask proponents like the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. surgeon general, and the 290 Iowa doctors who signed a letter last week urging Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate?
We don't know why Reynolds responded to the reporter the way she did, but she shouldn't have because no leader of any state should diminish, even indirectly, the effectiveness of face mask use. (In fairness, Reynolds acknowledged face masks do, indeed, slow the spread of the virus later in the same news conference. "All along," Reynolds said, "we've said if you can't social distance, wear a mask.")
Too many Americans question the use of face masks and do not use them. Whether they mandate them or not, all governors should at a minimum reinforce the value of face masks and recommend their use and should give no credence to whatever fringe opposition to them exists in their state.
As for a mandate in Iowa of face mask use, we do not oppose one, but we also recognize every community and county in the state isn't the same in terms of rate of infections and total case numbers. At a minimum, we believe local leaders across the state should have the authority to implement a mandate in individual cities or counties if, after proper consultation with health officials and review of virus data, they believe it's necessary. Today, Reynolds' coronavirus public health proclamation prohibits local decisions.
We understand the need for the state to maintain a significant degree of control and uniformity in its coronavirus response, but we do not believe a local decision to require face masks impairs efforts by the governor and her administration to manage the pandemic in Iowa in any way, shape or form.
