Described in a page-one Associated Press story in the May 1 Journal as "a rare moment of bipartisanship in polarized Washington," President Trump and congressional leaders have agreed on a $2 trillion infrastructure plan for projects in areas like roads, bridges, water systems and broadband.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said this in the story: "Originally, we had started a little lower. Even the president was eager to push it up to $2 trillion, and that is a very good thing."
Is it?
You see, one big question related to this grand plan was left unanswered and, according to the story, pushed off to another day: How will the nation pay for it?
We were pleased to read President Trump and Democratic leaders were talking to one another in substantive fashion and we do not quarrel with the need for investment in the country's infrastructure, but before we pop a champagne cork over this demonstration of political unity we want to see details of where all of this money will come from.
Consider:
* The budget deficit for this fiscal year will climb over $1.1 trillion, the largest since 2012, pushing federal debt over $22 trillion. By comparison, federal debt was $14.025 trillion at the end of 2010; $5.629 trillion at the end of 2000.
* By 2029, the Congressional Budget Office estimates, federal debt will reach almost $29 trillion.
Is this responsible fiscal management?
Neither side of the political aisle gets a pass. Growth in federal debt happens under Democratic and Republican presidents and under Democratic- and Republican-controlled chambers of Congress. Deficit hawks appear to be in short supply in Washington, D.C., these days.
It's easy for them to agree on spending a lot of money, particularly on infrastructure, because roads, bridges, water systems and broadband exist in every state and House district in America. It's much more difficult to find a responsible way to pick up the tab.
We believe every time decisionmakers in Washington agree to a big, new spending plan, they should be required - by law, by sense of responsibility, by moral conscience - to provide the payment details in the announcement they make.
A future of more deficits and more debt isn't sustainable. Debt eventually will crush the country. At some point, the federal government must get serious about it.
Doesn't it?