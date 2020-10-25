OUR OPINION: Will a presidential endorsement affect your decision?

The most draining, divisive, disheartening presidential campaign in recent history is about to end.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the same kind of bickering could continue if changes aren’t made. Campaign reform is crucial, particularly when it comes to political advertising and what’s allowed on any platform. Uniformity in voting is a must, too. Why should folks in some states have to wait hours in line to vote while others – like Iowans – can early vote and avoid the frustration? Closer to home, why can political groups send voters absentee ballot request forms?
The 2020 campaign has been fraught with as many unnecessary sideshows as the carnival-like debates.
Clearly, this is the time to get serious about term limits, blind party loyalty and October “surprises.”
It’s a world no wants to struggle through for another four years.
Traditionally, we use this space to endorse one candidate over another, point out his or her virtues and why he or she should hold the office.
But 2020 is such a “dig in your heels” presidential year, we’re not going to do that.
What you, as someone with the power to keep President Trump or replace him with former Vice President Biden, have to do is consider what you want and why you think that man will be able to bring it.
If you’re excited about Trump’s shoot-from-the-hip approach, do you think it works in all situations? Or is his desire to stir the pot too much to take along with all the other problems we face?
If you’re a Biden fan, does he really have the ability to make the changes he says he will? Or is he another politician looking to end his career in the biggest office we have?
Social Security, Medicare, Green New Deal, fracking, taxes, foreign deals, “secret” relationships, the coronavirus pandemic. Those are topics you’ve heard plenty about. But how do they fit in with your agenda?
Incumbents often ask, “Are you better now than you were four years ago?” Often, that gives voters a benchmark. Now, however, we have to consider lives lost to a disease that doesn’t have a vaccine, jobs that have disappeared because our economy has taken a big hit and hope that has been put on hold because we don’t know what will happen in the next day, week, month or year.
If you haven’t already voted, do your homework. Make sure the choice you make is one you can live with.
Support the candidate you believe is best for our country’s future.
But don’t sit by and hope everything will work out. Do what a concerned American does: Vote.
