OUR OPINION: Will a presidential endorsement affect your decision?

The most draining, divisive, disheartening presidential campaign in recent history is about to end.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that the same kind of bickering could continue if changes aren’t made. Campaign reform is crucial, particularly when it comes to political advertising and what’s allowed on any platform. Uniformity in voting is a must, too. Why should folks in some states have to wait hours in line to vote while others – like Iowans – can early vote and avoid the frustration? Closer to home, why can political groups send voters absentee ballot request forms?

The 2020 campaign has been fraught with as many unnecessary sideshows as the carnival-like debates.

Clearly, this is the time to get serious about term limits, blind party loyalty and October “surprises.”

It’s a world no wants to struggle through for another four years.

Traditionally, we use this space to endorse one candidate over another, point out his or her virtues and why he or she should hold the office.

But 2020 is such a “dig in your heels” presidential year, we’re not going to do that.