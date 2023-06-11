If you’re a die-hard smoker would a ban on city property make you stop?

Or would it simply encourage you to turn your car into a movable ashtray?

Thursday, Siouxland District Health announced the city would no longer allow smoking, vaping or other uses of tobacco and nicotine products in city-owned buildings and grounds. That includes parks, trails, pools and athletic fields.

For years, attendees at Tyson Events Center concerts and Orpheum Theatre shows have dealt with an indoor ban. There were smoking “areas” outside those facilities but, for the most part, the venues were smoke-free. Now, if we read this correctly, there won’t be spaces there to take a smoke break. Instead, you’ll need to head to your car where – if it’s 25 feet from an entrance – you can light up.

At Grandview Park, there are sidewalks leading to and ringing the bandshell. Would they become smoking zones? Or at events like Saturday in the Park would they be “no smoking” areas, too?

As admirable as the ban may be, it seems impossible to police. Smokers find ways to smoke. If the enforcers are on duty, it would be easy to ditch a cigarette or hide a vaping device.

Indoors, it makes total sense. Outdoors, it feels like overreach.

While we haven’t heard what the fine would be, smokers or vapers likely would not flinch at something close to the price of a parking ticket. Already, they’re willing to pay anywhere from $6 to $12 for a pack of cigarettes.

This likely won’t curb their habit.

Our advice: Ban smoking indoors but proceed with caution outside.