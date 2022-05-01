OUR OPINION: With conditions dry, do your part to conserve water

Remember that great winter…when we didn’t have to shovel?

It’s coming back to haunt us.

Because we didn’t get enough precipitation to help fill the city’s well water supply, Sioux Cityans may be forced to reduce the amount of water they use. There isn’t a mandate, but there likely could be.

To avoid that (and hedge our bets while we pray for rain), the city is asking residents to voluntarily curb their enthusiasm for watering. That means every other day, during nighttime hours. It also means we should cut back on washing our cars and other nonessential water usage.

Also on the list: Don’t leave the water running while you brush your teeth. Don’t drain and refill your swimming pools. Don’t take long showers. If you’ve got leaky pipes, get them fixed.

Thankfully, these are now just suggestions. If you’re pro-active, officials won’t have to enact the city's water conservation plan.

While weekend rains were certainly positive, they weren’t enough to meet our demand. That’s why there’s a push to pull back.

The city is doing its part, too. Officials will reduce street cleaning and hydrant flushing and cut back on other water usage.

But what about the Missouri River, which feeds the city's wells? A lack of precipitation and runoff in the river’s upper basin has caused lower river levels, thereby creating the problem.

Considering we could be experiencing severe drought – like other parts of the country – this is a minor inconvenience. A little attention now could avoid frustration later.

Be a good neighbor. Voluntarily conserve water. It’s a small ask.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0