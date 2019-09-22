After a week of heated rhetoric between the United States and Iran in the wake of an attack on Saudi Arabia, it's time to take down the temperature. To prevent the start of a colossal disaster, cool heads and calm words should be the Trump administration strategy in the weeks and months ahead.
No more "locked and loaded" tweets from the commander-in-chief. No more "an act of war" threats from the secretary of state.
Last weekend, someone dropped drones and missiles on Saudi oil production plants. Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility, but the Trump administration blames Iran. The Iranians deny involvement.
Does this justify armed conflict between America and Iran? In our view, the answer is an unequivocal "no."
Let's start here: Iran and Saudi Arabia are bitter rivals, no doubt, but questions remain unanswered about exactly what happened in last weekend's attack on the oil plants. Let's not forget the United States once believed Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, too.
Even if Iran was responsible, though, consider just a handful of red flags about military retaliation by the United States:
* Iran is a wealthy energy superpower of more than a million people with the 14th most powerful armed forces (Global Firepower's 2019 Military Strength Ranking) in the world.
* Military action by the United States against Iran would produce the potential for a wider conflict involving Russia, an Iran ally.
* No attack was perpetrated on America. Saudi Arabia is no treaty ally of the United States as are, for example, NATO countries.
* Autocratic Saudi Arabia isn't exactly a paragon of democratic virtue on the world stage.
* A new war in the oil-rich Middle East would negatively impact the global economy.
* Americans are more than weary of wars and the loss of blood and treasure they produce. We do not believe many of our fellow citizens want the U.S. to start fighting with someone else in the deeply troubled Middle East at a time when our country remains enmeshed in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. In a July Gallup poll, 78 percent of respondents said the United States should pursue nonmilitary efforts to get Iran to shut down its nuclear program; 18 percent said military action should be used. We believe even fewer Americans would be inclined to support military action by the United States against Iran over Saudi Arabia.
No, the U.S. role in what clearly is a dangerous conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia should be mediator, perhaps taking a lead in involving the United Nations. This is a time for skilled diplomacy, not saber-rattling.
The Trump administration should take a deep breath and a step back.