OUR OPINION: Woodbury County has little choice but to tap relief funds for jail

At this point, it's not feasible to rebid the project in hopes of getting a better price that wouldn't require the COVID relief dollars, as many critics have called for. In July, the Authority board awarded a $58.4 million contract to the general contractor, Hausmann Construction. Starting over would undoubtedly trigger a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the county and the Authority, as well as delay the project by months, if not years.

With the aging mechanical systems at the existing jail on the verge of breaking down at any time, costly delays are something the county can ill afford. We supported the bond issue because it made infinitely more financial sense over the long term than the alternative of throwing good money after bad on the more than $22 million in repairs needed for a 30-year-old jail close to inmate capacity with no viable options for expansion.

We recognize that local union officials remain upset with what they view as a broken campaign promise by county officials that the jail would be built with local contractors and labor. They pushed the Authority to award the contract to Sioux City-based W.A. Klinger over Lincoln, Neb.-based Hausman. But even though, as union officials repeatedly pointed out, Klinger's price was just slightly above Hausman's, the Authority had no other choice under Iowa law to award the contract to the low bidder.