OUR OPINION: Woodbury County needs to build new jail

At any level of government, need exists for long-range vision. Effective government requires and constituents should demand nothing less than elected leaders who look ahead.

Case in point: Woodbury County's jail.

The current jail at 407 Seventh St. is close to inmate capacity with no viable options for expansion and needs more than $22 million in what Supervisor Keith Radig described to our editorial board as "desperate" repair work. Those repairs include replacement of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system county officials fear might break down completely, forcing a move of inmates during installation of a new system at an additional cost to taxpayers of $2.5 million for up to three months. The $22.5 million in crucial repairs does not address the building's poor foundation or continued mitigation of harmful benzene gas leaking into the structure.

We are disappointed the Law Enforcement Center isn’t meeting needs and is plagued by problems for which no easy, pain-free fixes exist 33 years after it opened, but we commend necessary, diligent jail study and discussion undertaken by today’s county leaders of what to do about it.

That dialogue produced this reality - Woodbury County is at a point where LEC shortcomings must be confronted with substantive action.