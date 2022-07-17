OUR OPINION: Woodbury County should opt for openness on sheriff's deputies pay dispute

For weeks, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Chad Sheehan have been at odds over the additional pay the sheriff wants to award to his deputies. The contentious issue came to a head last week when the board, by a 4-1 vote, denied the sheriff's request to pay a $875 bill for an outside attorney to offer an opinion on the matter.

With the two sides seemingly at an impasse, Sheehan, County Attorney P.J. Jennings, Auditor Pat Gill and at least one supervisor have advocated for all the parties to meet behind closed doors to air their differences in private.

We think that would be a mistake, not to mention a questionable exception to Iowa's Open Meetings law.

At last week's supervisors meeting, Sheehan argued a closed session would allow county officials to discuss the topic “openly, frankly, outside the public.”

“Sometimes family discussions around the dinner table are best had just with the family around the dinner table and not with the neighbors peeking through the window and seeing it,” Sheehan told the board.

The problem with that analogy is that citizens are not nosy neighbors; they have the right to know what elected officials are up to and how they're spending their tax dollars.

The first sentence of Chapter 21, the portion of state code that covers the open meetings law, explicitly says the goal is to guarantee, through open meetings of governmental bodies, “that the basis and rationale of government decisions, as well as those decisions themselves, are easily accessible to the people,” according to the Iowa Public Information Board.

Chapter 21.5 spells out limited exceptions to open meetings, which include “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.”

Sheehan, Jennings and Gill cite the pending litigation exception as grounds for elected officials to meet privately to discuss whether department heads, like the sheriff, have the authority to award deputies longevity pay, shift differential, or other supplemental pay and fringe benefits without board approval. Also on the agenda would be whether those officials are allowed to seek outside legal counsel without first receiving board approval.

To his credit, board Chair Keith Radig has come out against a closed session to discuss those issues, saying Chapter 21.5 doesn't apply in this case.

We agree with Radig's logic that the pending litigation exception is typically used in cases involving the county versus an outside party, not when all the parties are part of county government. In other words, the potential for one elected county taking legal action against the county itself, or vice versa.

Sheehan reasoned that after holding a closed session, county officials could share what happened with the public. But why go that route when you could just as easily have that discussion in the sunshine, allowing citizens to watch the proceedings as it happened?

We like the idea County Treasurer Tina Bertrand recommended last month -- hold an open session separate from a regular weekly meeting, which would give officials adequate time to solely focus on those issues.

At the very least, that would be keeping with the spirit, if not the letter, of the Open Meetings law. Afterall, Chapter 21 says any ambiguity should be settled in favor of openness. As the code puts it, “nothing in this section requires a governmental body to hold a closed session.”