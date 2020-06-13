SHIELDS: A campaign year of less wisdom, less wit

Sears could be clear-eyed about his candidate. In that 1968 campaign, John C. Whitaker, an admirable man, was responsible for developing the campaign schedule -- where the candidate would go, what the candidate would do and to whom he would speak. During a weekend preprimary visit to New Hampshire, Whitaker had scheduled candidate Nixon to attend Sunday services at a picturesque New England church. The visit went well and got positive coverage. When the schedule later called for Sunday services during a campaign weekend trip to Wisconsin, Nixon nixed another church visit, telling Whitaker, "No, John, we did that already."

But Nixon could also be brutally honest to Sears about why he had lost the White House to John F. Kennedy in 1960: "People said it was because he was prettier than I was. ... No, it wasn't that. ... When Martin Luther King was arrested in Alabama, I beat him by almost a day in denouncing King's arrest. But the story the second day was that Kennedy had called him (actually King's wife, Coretta) -- even offered to send a lawyer down there to get him out of jail. I was vice president ... I could have done a lot more than Kennedy could to free King. But he was smarter than I was about such things."

Sears was almost prophetic about 2020 when, years ago, he observed: "We want our President to have strong beliefs but we want him to care about all of us. ... We want him to fight hard but remain above the battle, since we expect him to make the whole thing work. We want him to be a better human being than we are, someone from whom we can gain confidence." Our national supply of wisdom and wit, always in short supply, is depleted by the passing of John P. Sears, who both made me laugh and made me think.

