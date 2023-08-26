With temps climbing into the high 90s, with oppressive humidity making it feel as hot as 110 degrees last weekend, it was the perfect time to hit a swimming pool.

Unfortunately, all three of Sioux City's outdoor public pools had already closed the weekend before, on Sunday, Aug. 13.

We've used this space before to express our displeasure with the city's pool season ending before the start of the new school year, let alone weeks before Labor Day weekend. Yes, we're heard the rationale for doing so: once college-age students return to campus, there are too few lifeguards to adequately staff the pools.

But we find it interesting that pools in two smaller metro cities -- Sergeant Bluff and South Sioux City -- were both open last weekend and will continue to operate long after the three in Sioux City shut down.

Sergeant Bluff's aquatic center is scheduled to maintain its regular hours of noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, this weekend and the next, with Labor Day as the final day for the poll.

At the South Sioux City Aquaplex, regular hours will remain 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, this weekend and the next, with the last day of swimming set for 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Labor Day.

We remember that not too many years ago Sioux City's Riverside Aquatic Center also stayed open through the Labor Day weekend, while the older Lewis and Leif Erickson pools closed for the season about two weeks earlier. At the time, city officials cited too few lifeguards as the reason for keeping only Riverside open through the holiday weekend.

What has changed since then? In more recent years, we realize that lifeguarding, once a popular summer job, has fallen out of favor for many teens, who have been lured away by more lucrative opportunities or have chosen not to work at all to spend more time with friends and family. Shutdowns amid the global COVID-19 pandemic hurt lifeguard recruitment and retention at pools nationwide. But last summer, city officials reported that staffing at the pools had improved, following a wage increase approved by the city council.

While the city's five splash pads, which don't require lifeguards, are still spraying water through Labor Day, they're not a substitute for older kids or adults. We're sure many of them would have loved to have cooled off in one of the city's three pools in recent days, as the heat index again exceeded triple digits. On Monday and Tuesday, Sioux City students were still home, waiting for the first day of classes on Wednesday.

We're hoping that by next year city leaders will have figured out a way to extend the outdoor swimming season at least until the new school year starts, or, if possible, until Labor Day.