THUMBS UP

We applaud the Sioux City school board opted for a short-term appointment to fill Perla Alarcon-Flory’s seat on the board, rather than scheduling a costly and unneeded special election.

Sioux City Community School District Board of Education Perla Alarcon-Flory Perla Alarcon-Flory, outgoing Sioux City Board of Education director, says the district faces a number of opportunities and challenges.

The appointee will will serve only until the November school board election, when voters will select a candidate to fill the remaining two years of Alarcon-Flory’s term. A special election would have cost taxpayers about $40,000 and could not have taken place until August or September.

We’re optimistic that a number of quality candidates will ask to be appointed to the seat by the July 20 deadline. The remaining six board members will hold a July 24 meeting to hear the applicants explain why they would be the best person for the job.

THUMBS UP

Thanks to all the volunteers who got Grandview Park ready for this year’s Saturday in the Park ready for thousands of spectators and all they do to ensure the festival runs smoothly.

bandshell stage view Stage crews are shown Wednesday preparing Grandview Park's iconic bandshell for Saturday in the Park. The free festival Saturday will feature …

When you’re there, enjoying the music, the fun and the food, remember to say thanks. They provided a lot of sweat equity so you could have a great start to the July 4th holiday.

THUMBS UP

Hats off to the many current and former residents who have been volunteering their time and donating funds toward the restoration of the historic Hubbard Park. In the 1980s and 1990s, the neighborhood park showed some of the best players and teams in the world, but later fell on hard times after the teams moved to the former Penn Corp. Park.

Many of the players, coaches and umpires from that era returned to Hubbard Park this weekend for a Legends game for fans to honor them for their contributions and celebrate the return of the park to its past glory.

THUMBS DOWN

We’re excited about the water main replacement on Pierce Street but we do wish there was more warning about Sixth Street narrowing. Even turning from Jackson Street can be a real surprise.

How about telegraphing the punch before traffic becomes unbearable? A sign on Jackson, for example, could prompt motorists to go to Third Street to avoid congestion.

THUMBS DOWN

If you’re excited about summer, don’t be. We’re in that nebulous – will it be killer hot today? – period. Be prepared for anything in July and always make sure to hydrate. The illness you avoid could be your own.