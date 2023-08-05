THUMBS UP:

The Rev. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, celebrated a milestone Friday, the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination. Nickless, who was ordained as bishop on Jan. 20, 2006, noted his brother priests have been "great role models" for him throughout his ministry as "they’ve helped me get to 50 years as a priest because they’ve paved the way before me by their example, their dedication, their commitment."

We congratulate Nickless for his half century of service, realizing he himself served as a great role model for his fellow priests, as well as a source of inspiration for the church, parishioners and the community during his half century of service. We wish him well in retirement once the Pope names his successor.

THUMBS UP:

Happy birthday Hard Rock Hotel & Casino! Nine years ago, we didn’t know what a land-based casino would mean for Sioux City. Now, millions of dollars later, we see how your presence has benefited local businesses, non-profits and tourism. Even better, you have made good on your commitment to creating an entertainment district downtown.

This week, you’re hosting Lainey Wilson and Ludacris -- two powerhouse talents whose massive ticket sales prove Sioux City is a definitive destination.

THUMBS DOWN:

Midwestern governors sending National Guard units and state patrol officers to the southern border of the United States to deal with immigration issues is a case of massive overstep.

Congress should be dealing with the issue, not non-border states with unspent COVID-19 funds. Those dollars should have been spent at home, not rerouted to Texas.

THUMBS UP:

Congratulations to all our local youth and their leaders who have sweated – literally – through this year’s county fair season. Life lessons abound as well as proof that hard work pays off.