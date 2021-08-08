 Skip to main content
We want your 9/11 remembrances
We want your 9/11 remembrances

9/11 museum

The National September 11 Memorial Museum has artifacts from the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attack as well as inspirational messages designed to heal. Located on the site of the World Trade Towers, it tells the stories of thousands.

 Bruce Miller

As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we want to hear from you – what you were doing that day, how it affected your life and how you may have changed in the past two decades.

Send us your memories – 250 words or less – and we’ll include them in a special section which will run in the Sioux City Journal around the time of the anniversary.

Send them to bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com by Aug. 20.

Sept. 11, 2001 changed us in ways we couldn’t imagine. Now, as we look back, maybe we can learn something from the way we came together, responded and processed the news.

Again, send us your thoughts. We want to hear from you.

