We want your 9/11 remembrances

As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we want to hear from you – what you were doing that day, how it affected your life and how you may have changed in the past two decades.

Send us your memories – 250 words or less – and we’ll include them in a special section which will run in the Sioux City Journal around the time of the anniversary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Send them to bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com by Aug. 20.

Sept. 11, 2001 changed us in ways we couldn’t imagine. Now, as we look back, maybe we can learn something from the way we came together, responded and processed the news.

Again, send us your thoughts. We want to hear from you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.