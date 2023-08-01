If anything, the nickname “America’s breadbasket” so often applied to Iowa, is actually an understatement. In addition to wheat and grains, Iowa’s 30.5 million acres of farmland help to generate more corn, pigs, and eggs than any other state in the country.

Here at home, that means our agriculture sector — and the 315,000 jobs[1] it supports — is dependent on our international trade. This means Iowa’s future will be tied to more than our ability to produce, it will be tied to the United States’ ability to continue its global leadership to not only develop new marketplaces abroad for our agricultural products but maintain the global stability that our agricultural trade depends on.

As Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, recently said at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Heartland Summit in Sioux City, “we cannot, as the United States of America, abdicate our role in the world. We can’t step aside and let others determine our future because we won’t like that future.”

This leadership is needed now more than any time since the end of the Cold War, as we face new and resurgent challenges. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the marketplace for wheat and fertilizer in the United States and abroad. Severe droughts, record-breaking heat, increased flooding and rainfall are reducing the amount of arable land and the amount of food we can produce. And China’s growing international influence is reshaping agricultural trade with a focus on corn and soybean producers in places like South America.

Protecting our interests in this environment and making sure the world remains a stable and safe market for Iowa’s exports, is critical for farmers in Iowa and the populations we feed. We do that through diplomacy and development programs that put American leadership on the ground and bolster trade partnerships that provide new markets for U.S. agricultural products.

Continuing down this critical path requires resources—resources that are currently in jeopardy. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives agreed to move ahead with a draconian 31% cut to America’s diplomacy and development toolkit. If enacted, this would be the lowest funding level for these tools in a generation.

Without U.S. diplomatic leadership, conflicts like Ukraine become more likely, making the world less safe while driving up prices. This is especially bad as more than 258 million people in 58 countries already face serious hunger. These food shortages leave people more susceptible to extremism, something we have seen contribute to instability in places like the Horn of Africa. This creates opportunities for terrorists and authoritarians, making us less safe and making it harder to find markets for our products, something we need to continue growing our economy.

The increased risk of conflict is just one reason our leaders, like the veteran community, understand the importance of U.S. global leadership. America’s servicemembers and veterans disproportionately come from America’s Heartland and rural communities, and have a unique perspective on how interconnected food security and national security are here at home and around the world. In fact, many of our farm neighbors served in our Armed Forces and on their return served their country a second time by growing the food and fiber to feed our nation and world.

After witnessing and working in areas of great instability, these veterans-turned-farmers understand the critical role that U.S. diplomatic and development leadership plays in helping prevent conflict, so that we only deploy our servicemembers as a last resort. These are issues that impact everyone and are critical to an agricultural state such as Iowa.

The solutions to at least one of these problems are growing right here in Iowa. There is no question that Iowa can help feed the world, reducing instability and creating more opportunity for all. But to do so, it is critical that our lawmakers support international programs that will allow Iowans to do it. The upcoming reauthorization of the Farm Bill is one such opportunity.

The Farm Bill authorizes many important international food programs that use America’s vast agricultural resources to combat global hunger and increase international trade. Like our diplomacy and development efforts, these programs foster greater stability and reduce spending on future humanitarian crises.

As policymakers in Washington debate the Farm Bill and next year’s budget, they must remember that international investments in diplomacy and development help create opportunities in states like Iowa while promoting greater stability abroad. That is a winning combination for Iowans.

Beth Grabau is the executive drector for Veterans In Agriculture. Daryl Bouwkamp is the chair of Iowa’s District Export Council and senior director of International Business Development and Government Affairs for Vermeer Corporation. Both are members of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Iowa Advisory Committee.